Compared to Estimates, Telus (TU) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Telus (TU - Free Report) reported $3.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of -1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Telus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscribers - Mobile Phone

    : 9.95 million compared to the 9.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Additions - Residential Voice

    : -8 thousand compared to the -8.97 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Mobile phone churn, per month

    : 1.1% versus 1.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Subscribers - Connected Device

    : 3.38 million versus 3.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Subscribers - Internet

    : 2.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.69 million.

  • Subscribers - TV

    : 1.34 million versus 1.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Subscribers - Security

    : 1.1 million versus 1.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Subscribers - Residential Voice

    : 1.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.05 million.

  • Net Additions - Mobile Phone

    : 101 thousand compared to the 100.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Additions - Connected Device

    : 161 thousand compared to the 132.54 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Additions - Internet

    : 33 thousand versus 31.62 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Additions - TV

    : 25 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.13 thousand.
Shares of Telus have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

