Compared to Estimates, U.S. Steel (X) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

United States Steel (
X Quick Quote X - Free Report) reported $4.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.8%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $1.92 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled: $1,051 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,048.76. Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular: $2,108 compared to the $2,064.62 average estimate based on eight analysts. Steel Shipments in Tons - Total: 3,591 Mmt versus 3,713.96 Mmt estimated by eight analysts on average. Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill: $869 versus $879.65 estimated by eight analysts on average. Net Sales- Tubular: $243 million compared to the $246.71 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.9% year over year. Net Sales- USSE: $750 million versus $783.77 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change. Net Sales- Flat-rolled: $2.69 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year. Net Sales- Mini Mill: $601 million versus $640.70 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.7% change. Net Sales- Other Businesses: $1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -66.7%. Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$164 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$328.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39%. Customer Sales- Flat-rolled: $2.62 billion compared to the $2.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.3% year over year. Intersegment Sales- Mini Mill: $91 million versus $101.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Steel here>>>
Shares of U.S. Steel have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, U.S. Steel (X) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
United States Steel (X - Free Report) reported $4.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.8%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $1.92 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Steel here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled: $1,051 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,048.76.
Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular: $2,108 compared to the $2,064.62 average estimate based on eight analysts.
Steel Shipments in Tons - Total: 3,591 Mmt versus 3,713.96 Mmt estimated by eight analysts on average.
Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill: $869 versus $879.65 estimated by eight analysts on average.
Net Sales- Tubular: $243 million compared to the $246.71 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.9% year over year.
Net Sales- USSE: $750 million versus $783.77 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change.
Net Sales- Flat-rolled: $2.69 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
Net Sales- Mini Mill: $601 million versus $640.70 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.7% change.
Net Sales- Other Businesses: $1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -66.7%.
Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$164 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$328.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39%.
Customer Sales- Flat-rolled: $2.62 billion compared to the $2.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.3% year over year.
Intersegment Sales- Mini Mill: $91 million versus $101.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.2% change.
Shares of U.S. Steel have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.