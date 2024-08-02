Back to top

Compared to Estimates, U.S. Steel (X) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

United States Steel (X - Free Report) reported $4.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.8%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $1.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled

    : $1,051 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,048.76.

  • Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular

    : $2,108 compared to the $2,064.62 average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Steel Shipments in Tons - Total

    : 3,591 Mmt versus 3,713.96 Mmt estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill

    : $869 versus $879.65 estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Tubular

    : $243 million compared to the $246.71 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.9% year over year.

  • Net Sales- USSE

    : $750 million versus $783.77 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change.

  • Net Sales- Flat-rolled

    : $2.69 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Mini Mill

    : $601 million versus $640.70 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.7% change.

  • Net Sales- Other Businesses

    : $1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -66.7%.

  • Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations

    : -$164 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$328.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39%.

  • Customer Sales- Flat-rolled

    : $2.62 billion compared to the $2.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.3% year over year.

  • Intersegment Sales- Mini Mill

    : $91 million versus $101.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.2% change.
Shares of U.S. Steel have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

