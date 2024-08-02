We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
WESCO (WCC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
WESCO International (WCC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share, down 13.5% year over year. The bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.76%.
Net sales of $5.48 billion fell 4.6% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.48%. Organic sales declined 0.8% year over year.
Top-Line Details
EES (39.7% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $2.17 billion, down 1.2% year over year. Organic sales declined 0.6% year over year.
CSS (34.1% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $1.87 billion, up 0.8% year over year. Organic sales increased 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
UBS (26.3% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $1.44 billion, down 15% year over year.
Operating Details
The gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 21.9%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $828.4 million, down 0.4% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the figure increased 60 bps year over year to 15.1%.
The adjusted operating margin was 6.4%, which contracted 30 bps year over year.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $716.5 million, up from $984.1 million as of Mar 31, 2024.
The long-term debt was $5.22 billion at the second-quarter end compared with $5.18 billion in the prior quarter.
The company burnt $223.8 million in cash from operations compared with $746.3 million in the previous quarter.
For the second quarter, WESCO reported a free cash outflow of $234.1 million.
Guidance
For 2024, WESCO expects organic sales between a decline of 1.5% and a growth of 0.5%. Reported sales are expected to be in the $21.6-$22 billion.
WESCO expects an adjusted EBITDA margin between 7% and 7.3% and an adjusted EBITDA of $1.55 billion at the mid-point.
The free cash flow is expected between $800 million and $1 billion.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
WESCO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
WCC shares have declined 8.7% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 17.3%.
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , CACI International (CACI - Free Report) and Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shopify shares have declined 25.4% year to date. SHOP is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7.
CACI International shares have gained 43.2% year to date. CACI is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 8.
Dell Technologies shares have gained 41.7% year to date. DELL is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 29.