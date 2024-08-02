Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8% and jumped 74.6% year over year. 

GDDY generated revenues of $1.12 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.97%. Revenues increased 7.3% year over year on a reported basis and a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Quarter in Detail

Applications & Commerce, comprising Websites + Marketing, Managed WordPress, productivity applications and payments & commerce, generated $405.6 million (contributing 36.1% to total revenues), up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. 

Core Platform, consisting of domains, aftermarket, hosting and security, increased 3.2% year over year to $718.9 million (contributing 63.9% to total revenues). 

In the second quarter, international revenues were $357.1 million, up 4.7% year over year on a reported and cc basis.
 

GoDaddy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GoDaddy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GoDaddy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GoDaddy Inc. Quote

 

Total bookings of $1.3 billion increased 11% year over year and at cc. 

Average revenues per user were $210, up 5.5% year over year. 

Total annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $3.85 billion, up 6.5% year over year. In the reported quarter, Applications & Commerce ARR was $1.5 billion, up 14% year over year. Core platform ARR totaled $2.3 billion and moved up 2% year over year.

Total customers at the end of the second quarter were 20,866, down 0.6% year over year.

Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, normalized EBITDA in the second quarter was $331.7 million, up 25.4% year over year.

Operating expenses (technology and development, marketing and advertising, customer care and general and administrative) of $468 million declined 2.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 410 basis points (bps) year over year to 41.6%.

Operating income was $208.2 million, up 74.1% year over year. Operating margin expanded 710 bps year over year to 18.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $444.9 million compared with $664 million as of Mar 31, 2024.

As of Jun 30, 2024, GoDaddy had a total debt of $3.9 billion, unchanged sequentially.

Free cash flow was $323 million compared with the previous quarter’s $327.4 million.

In the second quarter, GoDaddy repurchased 4.1 million shares of its common stock for $520.8 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, GoDaddy expects revenues of $1.13-$1.15 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7% at the mid-point. 

The company expects third-quarter A&C revenue growth in the mid-teens and Core revenue growth in the low single digits.

For the third quarter, GDDY expects the normalized EBITDA margin to be 29%.

For 2024, GoDaddy expects total revenues of $4.525-$4.565 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7% at the mid-point. 

The normalized EBITDA margin for the full year is expected to be 29%.

For 2024, GoDaddy anticipates a free cash flow of at least $1.3 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GDDY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The stock has increased 33.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 17.2%.

Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , CACI International (CACI - Free Report) and Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shopify shares have declined 25.4% year to date. SHOP is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7.

CACI International shares have gained 43.2% year to date. CACI is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 8.

Dell Technologies shares have gained 41.7% year to date. DELL is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 29.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Pick one free report - opportunity may be withdrawn at any time


Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - free report >>

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) - free report >>

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) - free report >>

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) - free report >>

Published in

tech-stocks