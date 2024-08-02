Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, TDS (TDS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Telephone & Data Systems (TDS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.13, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion, representing a surprise of +0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TDS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • TDS Telecom Residential connections - Broadband - Wireline, Expansion

    : 107.8 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 110.66 thousand.

  • TDS Telecom Residential connections - Broadband - Wireline, Incumbent

    : 243.7 thousand compared to the 245.66 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

  • TDS Telecom Connections - Total

    : 1.15 million compared to the 1.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • TDS Telecom Commercial connections - Total

    : 201.5 thousand versus 199.25 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom

    : $267 million compared to the $267.38 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Operating Revenues- All other

    : $44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.10 million.

  • Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular

    : $927 million compared to the $925.46 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Service

    : $718 million versus $744.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Wholesale

    : $44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.10 million.

  • Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Commercial

    : $37 million versus $36.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Equipment and product sales

    : $184 million compared to the $183.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service

    : $267 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $267.14 million.
Shares of TDS have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

