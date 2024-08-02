Wayfair (W) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Wayfair ( W Quick Quote W - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 47 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%. The company reported earnings of 21 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues of $3.12 billion lagged the consensus mark by 2%. The top line decreased 1.7% year over year. LTM net revenues per active customer decreased 0.9% year over year to $540, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. Nevertheless, growth in the active customer base remained positive. Active customers increased 0.9% year over year to 22 million and missed the consensus mark by 2.1%. Quarter Details
Net revenues in the United States (87.6% of total net revenues) decreased 2% year over year to $2.73 billion. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.
International net revenues (12.4% of total net revenues) grew 0.3% year over year and 1.3% on a constant currency basis to $387 million. It beat the consensus mark by 1.8%. Orders per customer for the quarter were 1.85, up from 1.82 reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The average order value increased 2% year over year to $313, which beat the consensus mark by 1.9%. The total number of orders delivered in the reported quarter was 10 million, which decreased 2.9% year over year. Repeat customers placed 8.1 million orders (accounting for 81.7% of total orders) in the second quarter, down 2.4% year over year. Additionally, 63.7% of total orders delivered were placed through mobile devices in the reported quarter compared with 61.6% in the year-ago quarter. Operating Results
Wayfair’s second-quarter gross margin was 30.2%, contracting 90 basis points on a year-over-year basis.
Adjusted EBITDA was $163 million, up from $128 million in the year-ago quarter. Customer service and merchant fees decreased 16% year over year to $121 million. Advertising expenses increased 3.7% year over year to $365 million. Selling, operations, technology and general and administrative expenses decreased 22.4% year over year to $489 million. Wayfair incurred a GAAP operating loss of $35 million in the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $142 million in the year-ago quarter. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.34 billion, up from $1.2 billion reported on Mar 31, 2024.
Long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2024, was $3.059 billion compared with $3.095 billion on Mar 31, 2024. In the second quarter, cash from operations amounted to $245 million compared with $139 million used in operations in the first quarter. Wayfair reported a free cash flow of $183 million in the second quarter. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Wayfair has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader retail-wholesale sector are The Gap ( GPS Quick Quote GPS - Free Report) , Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) and Best Buy ( BBY Quick Quote BBY - Free Report) . While The Gap sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Amazon and Best Buy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Gap has gained 11.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for GPS is currently estimated at 3.38%. Shares of Amazon have gained 19.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AMZN is currently projected at 29.60%. Best Buy has gained 11.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BBY is currently anticipated at 5.07%.
