Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y
The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27. The bottom line decreased 3.6% year over year due to lower sales.
Net sales of $992 million beat the consensus estimate of $989 million. The top line dipped 4.7% year over year. Organic revenues decreased 4.8%. Acquired assets boosted sales by 0.3% while movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 0.2%.
Segmental Results
Sales from the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment (representing 62.5% of net sales) were $619.4 million, down 4.1% year over year. Our estimate was $624.7 million. Organic sales decreased 3.9%. Buyouts had a positive impact of 0.1% while adverse foreign-currency translation lowered sales by 0.2%.
Sales from the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment (19.4%) totaled $192.8 million, down 6.2% year over year. Our estimate was $186.9 million. Organic sales plunged 6.7%. Buyouts boosted sales by 0.5%.
Sales from the Food Processing Equipment Group segment (18.1%) summed $179.4 million, down 4.9% year over year. We expected the metric to be $177.3 million. Organic sales decreased 5.7% year over year. Acquisitions boosted sales by 1% while foreign currency movements had an unfavorable impact of 0.3%.
Margin Profile
Middleby’s cost of sales decreased 5.4% year over year to $611.9 million. Gross profit fell 3.5% to $379.6 million. The gross margin increased to 38.3% from 37.8% in the year-ago quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 2.4% year over year to $198.6 million. Operating income declined 4.9% year over year to $175.7 million. Operating margin decreased 10 basis points (bps) to 17.7%.
Adjusted EBITDA declined 5.6% year over year to $216.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 20 bps to 21.8%.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the second quarter, Middleby had cash and cash equivalents of $459.5 million compared with $247.5 million at the end of December 2023. Long-term debt was $2.36 billion at the end of the second quarter compared with $2.38 billion at 2023-end.
In the first six months of 2024, Middleby generated net cash of $290.4 million from operating activities compared with $154 million a year ago. Capital expenditure totaled $24.7 million compared with $48.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow was $265.7 million in the first six months of the year compared with $105.6 million in the year-earlier quarter.
Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Industrial Companies
Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The reported figure also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter.
Net sales rose 1.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. PNR’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion.
Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. The bottom line improved 8% year over year.
Net sales totaled $3.04 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion.
A. O. Smith Corporation’s (AOS - Free Report) second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. However, the bottom line increased 5% on a year-over-year basis.
Net sales of $1.02 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $992 million. The top line increased 7% year over year, driven by strong demand for residential and commercial water heaters in North America.