Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Mettler-Toledo (MTD - Free Report) reported revenue of $946.75 million, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.65, compared to $10.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $923.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.00, the EPS surprise was +7.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mettler-Toledo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Products

    : $712.26 million versus $714.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.

  • Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time)

    : $234.49 million versus $210.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

  • Net sales- Retail

    : $49.26 million versus $55.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change.

  • Net sales- Industrial

    : $374.26 million versus $357.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.

  • Net sales- Laboratory

    : $523.23 million compared to the $511.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
Shares of Mettler-Toledo have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

