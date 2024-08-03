Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Vertex (VRTX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) reported $2.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of -$12.83 for the same period compares to $3.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 billion, representing a surprise of -0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$11.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vertex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- United States

    : $1.61 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

  • Geographic Revenues- Outside of the United States

    : $1.03 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

  • Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio

    : $2.45 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

  • Revenues by Product- Other CF products

    : $196.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.54 million.
Shares of Vertex have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

