AMC Entertainment (AMC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 23.5%. EPS of -$0.43 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents no surprise over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10, the EPS surprise was -330.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMC Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage

    : $367.10 million compared to the $365.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other theatre

    : $99.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $90.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.

  • Revenues- Admissions

    : $564.40 million versus $562.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.2% change.
Shares of AMC Entertainment have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

