Idex (IEX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Idex (IEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $807.2 million, down 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $830.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04, the EPS surprise was +0.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Idex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - Organic impact - YoY change

    : -4% compared to the -2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net sales- Fluid & Metering Technologies

    : $319.40 million compared to the $326.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.

  • Intersegment sales eliminations

    : -$1.40 million compared to the -$1.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.3% year over year.

  • Net sales- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products

    : $185.40 million versus $184.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

  • Net sales- Health & Science Technologies

    : $303.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $321.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate and Others

    : -$21.50 million compared to the -$22.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income (loss)- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products

    : $53.80 million compared to the $50.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income (loss)- Health & Science Technologies

    : $84.20 million compared to the $58.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income (loss)- Fluid & Metering Technologies

    : $107.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.61 million.
Shares of Idex have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

