MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) reported $5.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.6%. EPS of $10.48 for the same period compares to $5.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.76 billion, representing a surprise of +6.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MercadoLibre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross merchandise volume

    : $12.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.09 billion.

  • Total payment volume

    : $46.33 billion compared to the $48.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Geographic Revenue- Argentina

    : $863 million compared to the $801.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

  • Fintech- Argentina

    : $556 million versus $514.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.

  • Commerce- Argentina

    : $307 million versus $287.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

  • Revenues- Fintech

    : $2.10 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.2%.

  • Revenues- Commerce

    : $2.97 billion versus $2.77 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +53.4% change.
Shares of MercadoLibre have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

