PTC Inc. (PTC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) reported $518.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $533.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PTC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR as reported

    : $2.13 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenue- Recurring Revenue

    : $481.56 million versus $499.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.

  • Revenue- Professional Services

    : $30.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.8%.

  • Revenue- Total Software (License+Support & cloud services)

    : $488.61 million versus $504.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.

  • Revenue- Perpetual License

    : $7.05 million compared to the $5.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year.
Shares of PTC Inc. have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

