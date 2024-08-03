Back to top

Glaukos (GKOS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Glaukos (GKOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $95.69 million, up 19% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.52, compared to -$0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.41 million, representing a surprise of +8.24%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Glaukos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Glaucoma- United States

    : $49.75 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $44.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

  • Revenues- Corneal Health- United States

    : $17.07 million versus $17.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

  • Revenues- International

    : $28.87 million versus $26.24 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.

  • Revenues- Corneal Health- International

    : $2.74 million compared to the $2.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year.

  • Revenues- United States

    : $66.82 million compared to the $61.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Glaucoma- International

    : $26.13 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

  • Revenues- Corneal Health

    : $19.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

  • Revenues- Glaucoma

    : $75.90 million versus $68.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change.
Shares of Glaukos have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

