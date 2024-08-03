Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ameren (AEE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ameren (AEE - Free Report) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +4.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric Sales - Ameren Total

    : 17,110 GWh versus 16,013.08 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total

    : $864 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $942.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total

    : $509 million versus $563.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total

    : $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $188.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

  • Operating Revenues- Natural gas

    : $172 million compared to the $197.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas

    : $148 million versus $171.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Electric

    : $1.52 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri

    : $24 million versus $26.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameren here>>>

Shares of Ameren have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ameren Corporation (AEE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise