Lumen (LUMN) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Lumen (LUMN - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 190% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.26 billion, declining 11.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lumen metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue' reaching $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue' at $690.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale' will reach $722.85 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Lumen have demonstrated returns of +198.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LUMN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>