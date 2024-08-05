We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $652.49 million, increasing 0.4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Edgewell Personal metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Feminine Care' to come in at $81.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Wet Shave' of $320.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care' should arrive at $250.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.
Over the past month, Edgewell Personal shares have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>