Ahead of Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories (DLB - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $286.26 million, exhibiting a decline of 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dolby Laboratories metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products and services' should arrive at $26.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Licensing' will reach $260.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
Analysts expect 'Gross Margin- Licensing' to come in at $245.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $257.50 million.
Shares of Dolby Laboratories have experienced a change of -4.5% in the past month compared to the -2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DLB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>