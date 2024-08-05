We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Bumble (BMBL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 200%. Revenues are expected to be $273.34 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bumble metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Badoo App and Other' will reach $52.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Bumble App' will reach $220.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.
The consensus estimate for 'Bumble App Paying Users' stands at 2,803.64 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Paying Users' should arrive at 4,119.28 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.63 million in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User' at $26.21. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.21 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Average Revenue per Paying User' will likely reach $21.78. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.23.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User' reaching $12.39. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.83.
Analysts forecast 'Badoo App and Other Paying Users' to reach 1,320.84 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.18 million.
Over the past month, Bumble shares have recorded returns of -8.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BMBL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.