Countdown to Watts Water (WTS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Watts Water (WTS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $586.67 million, increasing 10.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Watts Water metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' at $122.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' reaching $432.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18%.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- APMEA' will reach $31.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income / (loss)- Europe' should come in at $17.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income / (loss)- Americas' will reach $100.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $91.60 million.
Watts Water shares have witnessed a change of +11.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.