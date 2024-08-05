We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q3 Potential of The AZEK Company (AZEK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, The AZEK Company (AZEK - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, reflecting an increase of 20% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $397.43 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The AZEK Company metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Commercial' at $17.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -51% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Residential' reaching $378.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial' will reach $3.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.78 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Residential' to come in at $104.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105.50 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for The AZEK Company here>>>
Shares of The AZEK Company have demonstrated returns of +3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZEK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>