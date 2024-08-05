We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. Revenues are expected to be $315.45 million, down 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Aspen Technology metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Maintenance' of $86.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Services and other' to reach $15.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- License and solutions' should arrive at $212.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
Shares of Aspen Technology have demonstrated returns of -8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZPN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>