Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.15 billion, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Elanco Animal Health metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total Pet Health' will reach $593.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Contract Manufacturing' at $13.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Farm Animal' to reach $548.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.
