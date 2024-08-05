We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CACI International (CACI) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, CACI International (CACI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.90 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.93 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CACI International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise' should come in at $925.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology' will reach $975.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other' will likely reach $160.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +87% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies' of $379.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for CACI International here>>>
Over the past month, CACI International shares have recorded returns of +9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CACI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>