Countdown to Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Henry Schein (
HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, indicating a decline of 6.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.28 billion, representing an increase of 5.7% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Henry Schein metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Global' will reach $3.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global' to reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global' at $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global' will likely reach $214.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International- Health Care Distribution' should come in at $862.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- International- Dental' to come in at $832.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Health Care Distribution' should arrive at $2.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Medical' of $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- International- Medical' stands at $29.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Technology and value-added services' reaching $189.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- International- Technology and value-added services' will reach $27.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Henry Schein here>>> Over the past month, Henry Schein shares have recorded returns of +9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HSIC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Countdown to Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
