We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Inspire (INSP) Q2 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (INSP - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 65.9%. Revenues are expected to be $195.9 million, up 29.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Inspire metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will reach $182.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.3% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- All other countries' will reach $6.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'New U.S. Medical Centers' will reach 54. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 72 in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total U.S. Medical Centers' at 1,302. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,045.
The consensus estimate for 'New U.S. sales territories' stands at 13. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19 in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total U.S. sales territories' of 311. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 261.
View all Key Company Metrics for Inspire here>>>
Over the past month, Inspire shares have recorded returns of +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INSP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>