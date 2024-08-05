Carlyle (CG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Carlyle Group (
CG Quick Quote CG - Free Report) reported revenue of $788.9 million, down 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $841.96 million, representing a surprise of -6.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carlyle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP: $434.62 billion versus $435.20 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - EOP: $307.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $309.53 billion. Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP: $80.63 billion versus $80.95 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP: $189.76 billion compared to the $189.97 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues: $156.50 million compared to the $228.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -53.3% year over year. Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues: $587.50 million compared to the $579.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Fee related performance revenues: $33.10 million versus $39.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.8% change. Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other: $28.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.8%. Segment Revenues- Fund management fees: $525.50 million compared to the $514.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss): $26.60 million versus $30.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change. Revenues- Global Credit- Realized principal investment income: $19.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +134.2%. Revenues- Global Investment Solutions- Fund management fees: $79.50 million compared to the $73.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.3% year over year.
Shares of Carlyle have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
