Sonic Automotive (SAH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sonic Automotive (
SAH Quick Quote SAH - Free Report) reported $3.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $1.47 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +5.76%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total new vehicle units: 27,026 versus 28,125 estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Profit Per Unit - Total New Vehicle: $3,579 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,582.63. Gross Profit Per Unit - Used Vehicle: $1,508 versus $1,524.73 estimated by two analysts on average. Total used vehicle units: 25,668 compared to the 25,806 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Wholesale vehicles: $71.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%. Revenues- Parts, service and collision repair: $444.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $458.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. Revenues- New vehicles: $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net: $172.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $165.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Revenues- Used vehicles: $1.19 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change. Revenues- Total vehicles: $2.84 billion versus $2.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Franchised Dealerships- Same Store Revenue- Used Vehicles: $731.90 million versus $729.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -97% change. Franchised Dealerships- Same Store Revenue- New Vehicles: $1.56 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -94.3% change.
Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
