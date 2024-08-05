Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tyson (TSN) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.35 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +42.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tyson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Beef

    : $5.24 billion versus $4.76 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

  • Sales- Pork

    : $1.46 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.

  • Intersegment Sales

    : -$440 million versus -$361.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.

  • Sales- Prepared Foods

    : $2.43 billion compared to the $2.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

  • Sales- International/Other

    : $582 million compared to the $672.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.

  • Sales- Chicken

    : $4.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Beef

    : -$69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$68.94 million.

  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork

    : $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.17 million.

  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- International/Other

    : $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.44 million.

  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods

    : $203 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.96 million.

  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken

    : $307 million versus $230.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tyson here>>>

Shares of Tyson have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise