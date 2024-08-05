Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sotera Health (SHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Sotera Health Company (SHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $276.59 million, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $267.46 million, representing a surprise of +3.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sotera Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Sterigenics

    : $176.35 million versus $172.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

  • Net Revenues- Nelson Labs

    : $59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

  • Net Revenues- Nordion

    : $41.24 million versus $37.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29% change.

  • Segment Income- Sterigenics

    : $96.78 million compared to the $93.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Segment Income- Nelson Labs

    : $17.14 million compared to the $17.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Segment Income- Nordion

    : $23.42 million compared to the $22.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sotera Health have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

