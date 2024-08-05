Berry Global (BERY) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss

Berry Global Group, Inc. ( BERY Quick Quote BERY - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended June 2024) adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03. The bottom line increased 16% year over year. Net sales of $3.16 billion missed the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The top line decreased 2% year over year primarily due to a 3% negative impact from lower resin costs. This was partially offset by a 2% increase in volumes. Segmental Discussion
Berry Global announced its plan to go for a tax-free spin-off and merge the majority of its Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment (comprising the global nonwovens and films business) with
Glatfelter Corporation ( GLT Quick Quote GLT - Free Report) . With this announcement and its focus on driving a positive product mix within the Engineered Materials segment into higher value products, BERY renamed the unit Flexibles. Consumer Packaging - International net sales amounted to $959 million (accounting for 30.3% of total sales), down 7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Our estimate for segmental sales was $996 million. The decline was due to the pass-through of lower resin prices and the impact of completed divestitures. Operating income of $79 million increased 16% year over year. Consumer Packaging - North America’s net sales totaled $831 million (accounting for 26.3% of total sales), up 4% year over year due to 2% growth in volumes. Our estimate for segmental sales was $821 million. Operating income increased 16% year over year to $103 million. Net sales from the Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment amounted to $647 million (accounting for 20.5% of total sales), down 2% year over year due to lower selling prices. The decline was partially offset by a 2% increase in volumes. Our estimate for segmental sales was $654 million. It reported operating income of $34 million, up 55% from the year-ago quarter. Net sales from the Flexibles segment amounted to $724 million (accounting for 22.9% of total sales), down 2% year over year due to the negative impact of lower selling prices. The decline was partially offset by a 2% increase in volumes. Our estimate for segmental sales was $716 million. Operating income was $87 million, flat year over year. Costs & EBITDA
Berry Global’s cost of goods sold decreased 3.4% to $2.6 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 0.5% year over year to $216 million. The company reported an adjusted operating EBITDA of $546 million, up 5% year over year. Its operating income increased 13% to $303 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
At the end of the third quarter, Berry Global had cash and cash equivalents of $509 million compared with $1.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. Current and long-term debt totaled $8.7 billion compared with $9 billion at the end of fiscal 2023.
In the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Berry Global generated net cash of $297 million from operating activities compared with $490 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $473 million compared with $560 million in the prior-year period. The company reported a negative adjusted free cash flow of $176 million compared with a negative cash flow of $70 million in the year-ago period. BERY repurchased 2 million shares for approximately $117 million. It also paid dividends worth $104 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2024 Guidance
Berry Global currently expects adjusted earnings of $7.60 per share compared with the earlier guided range of $7.35-$7.85.
BERY expects cash flow from operations to be in the band of $1.4-$1.5 billion compared with $1.35-$1.45 billion projected previously. It continues to anticipate free cash flow to be in the $800-$900 million range. The company remains committed to debt reduction along with returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
BERY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Here are a couple of other top-ranked stocks from the same space: AptarGroup, Inc. ( ATR Quick Quote ATR - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR’s 2024 earnings has remained stable. Flowserve Corporation ( FLS Quick Quote FLS - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.2%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Flowserve’s 2024 earnings has increased 3%.
Image: Bigstock
Berry Global (BERY) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended June 2024) adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03. The bottom line increased 16% year over year.
Net sales of $3.16 billion missed the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The top line decreased 2% year over year primarily due to a 3% negative impact from lower resin costs. This was partially offset by a 2% increase in volumes.
Segmental Discussion
Berry Global announced its plan to go for a tax-free spin-off and merge the majority of its Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment (comprising the global nonwovens and films business) with Glatfelter Corporation (GLT - Free Report) . With this announcement and its focus on driving a positive product mix within the Engineered Materials segment into higher value products, BERY renamed the unit Flexibles.
Consumer Packaging - International net sales amounted to $959 million (accounting for 30.3% of total sales), down 7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Our estimate for segmental sales was $996 million. The decline was due to the pass-through of lower resin prices and the impact of completed divestitures. Operating income of $79 million increased 16% year over year.
Consumer Packaging - North America’s net sales totaled $831 million (accounting for 26.3% of total sales), up 4% year over year due to 2% growth in volumes. Our estimate for segmental sales was $821 million. Operating income increased 16% year over year to $103 million.
Net sales from the Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment amounted to $647 million (accounting for 20.5% of total sales), down 2% year over year due to lower selling prices. The decline was partially offset by a 2% increase in volumes. Our estimate for segmental sales was $654 million. It reported operating income of $34 million, up 55% from the year-ago quarter.
Net sales from the Flexibles segment amounted to $724 million (accounting for 22.9% of total sales), down 2% year over year due to the negative impact of lower selling prices. The decline was partially offset by a 2% increase in volumes. Our estimate for segmental sales was $716 million. Operating income was $87 million, flat year over year.
Berry Global Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote
Costs & EBITDA
Berry Global’s cost of goods sold decreased 3.4% to $2.6 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 0.5% year over year to $216 million. The company reported an adjusted operating EBITDA of $546 million, up 5% year over year. Its operating income increased 13% to $303 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
At the end of the third quarter, Berry Global had cash and cash equivalents of $509 million compared with $1.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. Current and long-term debt totaled $8.7 billion compared with $9 billion at the end of fiscal 2023.
In the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Berry Global generated net cash of $297 million from operating activities compared with $490 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $473 million compared with $560 million in the prior-year period. The company reported a negative adjusted free cash flow of $176 million compared with a negative cash flow of $70 million in the year-ago period.
BERY repurchased 2 million shares for approximately $117 million. It also paid dividends worth $104 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
Fiscal 2024 Guidance
Berry Global currently expects adjusted earnings of $7.60 per share compared with the earlier guided range of $7.35-$7.85.
BERY expects cash flow from operations to be in the band of $1.4-$1.5 billion compared with $1.35-$1.45 billion projected previously. It continues to anticipate free cash flow to be in the $800-$900 million range. The company remains committed to debt reduction along with returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
BERY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Here are a couple of other top-ranked stocks from the same space:
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.2%.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR’s 2024 earnings has remained stable.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.2%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Flowserve’s 2024 earnings has increased 3%.