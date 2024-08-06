Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CSX (CSX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

CSX (CSX - Free Report) reported $3.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CSX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio

    : 39.1% compared to the 61.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenue per unit - Intermodal

    : $707 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $721.59.

  • Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Chemicals

    : 174 thousand compared to the 167.66 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products

    : 115 thousand versus 115.47 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Intermodal

    : $506 million versus $523.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

  • Revenue- Coal

    : $563 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $573.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%.

  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Chemicals

    : $722 million compared to the $688.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Agricultural and Food Products

    : $406 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $417.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Automotive

    : $336 million compared to the $317.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Metals and Equipment

    : $230 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $231.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Minerals

    : $207 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Fertilizers

    : $126 million compared to the $129.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CSX here>>>

Shares of CSX have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CSX Corporation (CSX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise