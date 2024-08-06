Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BioMarin (BMRN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) reported $712.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $660.51 million, representing a surprise of +7.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +68.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalty and other revenues

    : $9.90 million versus $11.90 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

  • Revenues- Net product revenues

    : $702.13 million versus $648.62 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.

  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO

    : $183.90 million versus $165.51 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.3% change.

  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM

    : $178 million versus $183.06 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME

    : $38.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $35.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME

    : $132 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $106.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.5%.

  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ

    : $88.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $81.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%.

  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN

    : $28.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $31.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.5%.

  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA

    : $45.30 million compared to the $42.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.

  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ROCTAVIAN

    : $7.40 million versus $3.33 million estimated by six analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for BioMarin here>>>

Shares of BioMarin have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise