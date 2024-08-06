BioMarin (BMRN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (
BMRN Quick Quote BMRN - Free Report) reported $712.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $660.51 million, representing a surprise of +7.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +68.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Royalty and other revenues: $9.90 million versus $11.90 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Revenues- Net product revenues: $702.13 million versus $648.62 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO: $183.90 million versus $165.51 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.3% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM: $178 million versus $183.06 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME: $38.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $35.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME: $132 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $106.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.5%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ: $88.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $81.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN: $28.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $31.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.5%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $45.30 million compared to the $42.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ROCTAVIAN: $7.40 million versus $3.33 million estimated by six analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for BioMarin here>>>
Shares of BioMarin have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
BioMarin (BMRN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) reported $712.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $660.51 million, representing a surprise of +7.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +68.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for BioMarin here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenues- Royalty and other revenues: $9.90 million versus $11.90 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
Revenues- Net product revenues: $702.13 million versus $648.62 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO: $183.90 million versus $165.51 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.3% change.
Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM: $178 million versus $183.06 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME: $38.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $35.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME: $132 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $106.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.5%.
Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ: $88.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $81.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%.
Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN: $28.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $31.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.5%.
Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $45.30 million compared to the $42.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.
Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ROCTAVIAN: $7.40 million versus $3.33 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of BioMarin have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.