Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vornado (VNO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Vornado (VNO - Free Report) reported revenue of $450.27 million, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +3.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vornado performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Property Square Feet - New York - Vornado's Ownership Interest

    : 20,931 Ksq ft versus 24,214.5 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total revenues- Other

    : $82.69 million compared to the $86.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year.

  • Total revenues- New York

    : $367.58 million versus $355.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

  • Revenue- Fee and other income

    : $56.67 million versus $48.24 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

  • Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Other income

    : $11.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.9%.

  • Revenue- Total rental revenues

    : $393.60 million compared to the $388.30 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

  • Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Management and Leasing Fees

    : $6.71 million compared to the $2.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +83.4% year over year.

  • Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- BMS Cleaning Fees

    : $38.47 million versus $35.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

  • Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Property rentals

    : $343.89 million compared to the $336.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.

  • Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Straight-lining of rents

    : -$0.20 million compared to the $3.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -104.4% year over year.

  • Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net

    : $1.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

  • Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Other

    : $80.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vornado here>>>

Shares of Vornado have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise