Vornado (VNO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Vornado (
VNO Quick Quote VNO - Free Report) reported revenue of $450.27 million, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +3.64%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Vornado performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Property Square Feet - New York - Vornado's Ownership Interest: 20,931 Ksq ft versus 24,214.5 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenues- Other: $82.69 million compared to the $86.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year. Total revenues- New York: $367.58 million versus $355.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Revenue- Fee and other income: $56.67 million versus $48.24 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Other income: $11.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.9%. Revenue- Total rental revenues: $393.60 million compared to the $388.30 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Management and Leasing Fees: $6.71 million compared to the $2.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +83.4% year over year. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- BMS Cleaning Fees: $38.47 million versus $35.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Property rentals: $343.89 million compared to the $336.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year. Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Straight-lining of rents: -$0.20 million compared to the $3.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -104.4% year over year. Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net: $1.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%. Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Other: $80.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21%. View all Key Company Metrics for Vornado here>>>
Shares of Vornado have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Vornado (VNO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, Vornado (VNO - Free Report) reported revenue of $450.27 million, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +3.64%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Vornado performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Vornado here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Property Square Feet - New York - Vornado's Ownership Interest: 20,931 Ksq ft versus 24,214.5 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.
Total revenues- Other: $82.69 million compared to the $86.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year.
Total revenues- New York: $367.58 million versus $355.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
Revenue- Fee and other income: $56.67 million versus $48.24 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Other income: $11.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.9%.
Revenue- Total rental revenues: $393.60 million compared to the $388.30 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Management and Leasing Fees: $6.71 million compared to the $2.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +83.4% year over year.
Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- BMS Cleaning Fees: $38.47 million versus $35.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Property rentals: $343.89 million compared to the $336.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Straight-lining of rents: -$0.20 million compared to the $3.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -104.4% year over year.
Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net: $1.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.
Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Other: $80.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21%.
Shares of Vornado have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.