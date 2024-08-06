Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About National CineMedia (NCMI) Q2 Earnings

National CineMedia (NCMI - Free Report) reported $54.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 269.6%. EPS of -$0.09 for the same period compares to -$0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was -12.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National CineMedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Local and regional advertising revenue

    : $9.80 million compared to the $9.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- National advertising revenue

    : $41.70 million compared to the $36.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- ESA advertising revenue from beverage concessionaire agreements

    : $3.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.55 million.

  • Revenue- Total advertising revenue (excluding beverage)

    : $54.70 million compared to the $46.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of National CineMedia have returned +27.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

