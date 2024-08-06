Back to top

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS - Free Report) reported $52.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.5%. EPS of -$0.23 for the same period compares to -$0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was +25.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OrthoPediatrics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales by category- Trauma and deformity

    : $37.77 million compared to the $35.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.3% year over year.

  • Product sales by category- Sports medicine/other

    : $1.35 million compared to the $1.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.

  • Product sales by category- Scoliosis

    : $13.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%.
Shares of OrthoPediatrics have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

