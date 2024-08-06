We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Avis Budget (CAR) Q2 Earnings
Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) reported $3.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $11.01 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion, representing a surprise of -4.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -84.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Avis Budget here>>>
Rental days - Americas: 32,940 Days compared to the 34,144.77 Days average estimate based on three analysts.
Revenue per day - Americas: $71.67 versus $72.30 estimated by three analysts on average.
Average rental fleet - Americas: 515,852 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 537,579.
Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Americas: $361 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $320.8 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts.
Rental days - International: 12,094 Days versus 11,925.88 Days estimated by three analysts on average.
Revenue per day - International: $56.85 versus $59.47 estimated by three analysts on average.
Average rental fleet - International: 189,293 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 188,103.
Vehicle Utilization - International: 70.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69.4%.
Per-Unit Fleet Costs - International: $305 per unit fleet cost per month versus $303.5 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average.
Rental days - Total - Car Rental: 45,034 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 46,070.65 Days.
Geographic Revenue- International: $687 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $709.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.36 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
Shares of Avis Budget have returned -19.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.