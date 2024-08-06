Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Palomar (PLMR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Palomar (PLMR - Free Report) reported $131.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 46.8%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.39 million, representing a surprise of +8.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Palomar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss Ratio

    : 24.9% compared to the 23.7% average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Expense Ratio

    : 54.2% versus 55% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Combined Ratio

    : 79.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 78.5%.

  • Adjusted combined ratio

    : 73.1% compared to the 74.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues- Commission and other income

    : $0.79 million versus $0.70 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change.

  • Revenues- Net investment income

    : $7.96 million versus $7.76 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.7% change.

  • Revenues- Net earned premiums

    : $122.29 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $112.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.1%.
Shares of Palomar have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

