Yum China (YUMC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

YUMC Quick Quote YUMC - Free Report) reported $2.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion, representing a surprise of -3.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Yum China performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Same-store sales, excluding F/X - KFC: -3% compared to the -2.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Pizza Hut: -8% versus -3.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Total: -4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -2.3%. No of Restaurants - Others: 988 compared to the 1,009 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees: $96 million versus $98.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Revenues- Other revenues: $33 million versus $27.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.2% change. Revenues- Franchise fees and income: $22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenues- Company sales: $2.53 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Revenues- KFC: $2.01 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. Revenues- Pizza Hut: $540 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $578.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Company sales: $530 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Franchise fees and income: $2 million compared to the $2.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
Shares of Yum China have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
