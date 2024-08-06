Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Yum China (YUMC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Yum China Holdings (YUMC - Free Report) reported $2.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion, representing a surprise of -3.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yum China performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales, excluding F/X - KFC

    : -3% compared to the -2.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Pizza Hut

    : -8% versus -3.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Total

    : -4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -2.3%.

  • No of Restaurants - Others

    : 988 compared to the 1,009 average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees

    : $96 million versus $98.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

  • Revenues- Other revenues

    : $33 million versus $27.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.2% change.

  • Revenues- Franchise fees and income

    : $22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

  • Revenues- Company sales

    : $2.53 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

  • Revenues- KFC

    : $2.01 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

  • Revenues- Pizza Hut

    : $540 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $578.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

  • Revenues- Pizza Hut- Company sales

    : $530 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

  • Revenues- Pizza Hut- Franchise fees and income

    : $2 million compared to the $2.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
Shares of Yum China have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

