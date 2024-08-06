Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kemper (KMPR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Kemper (
KMPR Quick Quote KMPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, down 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to -$0.26 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of +4.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Kemper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio: 71.4% versus 74.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Personal Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio: 69.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 72.1%. Revenues- Net investment income: $93 million versus $100.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums: $862.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $804.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums: $100.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Net investment income: $30.50 million versus $44.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.2% change. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Net Investment Income: $46.60 million versus $41.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Revenues- Earned premiums: $1.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $980.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Other Income: $1.30 million compared to the $0.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Total: $910.80 million versus $846.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Accident and Health: $5.60 million compared to the $3.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Personal Automobile: $691.50 million compared to the $643.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Kemper here>>>
Shares of Kemper have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
