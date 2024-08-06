Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kemper (KMPR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Kemper (KMPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, down 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to -$0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of +4.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kemper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio

    : 71.4% versus 74.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Personal Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio

    : 69.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 72.1%.

  • Revenues- Net investment income

    : $93 million versus $100.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums

    : $862.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $804.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

  • Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums

    : $100.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

  • Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Net investment income

    : $30.50 million versus $44.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.2% change.

  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Net Investment Income

    : $46.60 million versus $41.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

  • Revenues- Earned premiums

    : $1.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $980.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Other Income

    : $1.30 million compared to the $0.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Total

    : $910.80 million versus $846.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.

  • Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Accident and Health

    : $5.60 million compared to the $3.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Personal Automobile

    : $691.50 million compared to the $643.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.
Shares of Kemper have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

