Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, EverQuote (EVER) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

EverQuote (EVER - Free Report) reported $117.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 72.3%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $102.87 million, representing a surprise of +13.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +325.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EverQuote performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Variable Marketing Margin

    : $36.46 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $32.26 million.

  • Revenue- Automotive

    : $102.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $88.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +106.3%.

  • Revenue- Home and Renters

    : $13.88 million compared to the $13.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $0.63 million versus $0.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for EverQuote here>>>

Shares of EverQuote have returned +18.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise