Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Quaker Chemical (KWR - Free Report) reported $463.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.4%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $1.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $487.94 million, representing a surprise of -5.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Quaker Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia/Pacific

    : $102.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas

    : $223.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $242.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA

    : $138 million compared to the $140.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
Shares of Quaker Chemical have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

