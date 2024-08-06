Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Encompass Health (EHC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Encompass Health (EHC - Free Report) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of -0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Encompass Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net patient revenue per discharge

    : $20,803 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20,927.01.

  • Total Discharges

    : 60,833 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60,955.

  • Revenues- Outpatient and other

    : $35.70 million compared to the $31.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44% year over year.

  • Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation

    : $1.27 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
Shares of Encompass Health have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

