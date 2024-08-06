Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Helios Technologies (HLIO) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Helios Technologies (HLIO - Free Report) reported revenue of $219.9 million, down 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $215.9 million, representing a surprise of +1.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Helios Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronics

    : $74.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

  • Net Sales- Hydraulics

    : $145.70 million compared to the $143 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.

  • Operating income (loss)- Hydraulics

    : $23.90 million versus $24.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating income (loss)- Electronics

    : $10.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.70 million.
Shares of Helios Technologies have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

