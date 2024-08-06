Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Spirit Aerosystems (SPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.49 billion, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.73, compared to -$1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.98, the EPS surprise was -178.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Spirit Aerosystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment Revenues- Commercial

    : $1.17 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

  • Segment Revenues- Aftermarket

    : $224.40 million compared to the $105.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +143.7% year over year.

  • Segment Revenues- Defense & Space

    : $224.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $230.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

  • Segment Earnings (Loss) from Operations- Commercial

    : -$270.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$20.58 million.

  • Segment Earnings (Loss) from Operations- Aftermarket

    : $17.50 million versus $20.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Segment Earnings (Loss) from Operations- Defense & Space

    : $18.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.09 million.
Shares of Spirit Aerosystems have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

