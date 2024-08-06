Back to top

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE - Free Report) reported revenue of $390.08 million, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $388.82 million, representing a surprise of +0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Apple Hospitality REIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Room

    : $353.69 million versus $355.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $18.53 million compared to the $15.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.

  • Revenues- Food and beverage

    : $17.86 million versus $16.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

