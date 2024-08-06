Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vimeo (VMEO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) reported revenue of $104.38 million, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise