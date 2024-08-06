See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 6th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Fox Factory Holdings (FOXF - Free Report) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 28.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) is an independent oil and natural gas company, which acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes USA (BZH - Free Report) designs, builds and sells single family homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.
