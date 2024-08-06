Constellation Energy (CEG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Constellation Energy Corporation ( CEG Quick Quote CEG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.68 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 by 17.5%. The bottom line also increased 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.64. Total Revenues
Revenues totaled $5.48 billion, up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5.45 billion.
Constellation Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses were $4.38 billion, down 8.4% from $4.78 billion in the year-ago period.
Operating income totaled $1.1 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $0.67 billion. Net interest expenses increased 37.9% to $142 million from $103 million in the year-ago period. CEG continued its share repurchase program in the second quarter, buying back nearly $500 million of its common stock. Since its board approved share repurchase program CEG have successfully repurchased nearly $2 billion of its common stock. As of the end of the second quarter, it had nearly $1 billion of remaining authority to repurchase. Financial Position
As of Jun 30, 2024, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $311 million compared with $368 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had a long-term debt of $7.4 billion compared with $7.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. Cash used in operating activities in the first six months of 2024 amounted to $1.34 billion compared with $1.13 billion in the year-ago period. Total capital expenditure for the first six months of 2024 was $1.28 billion compared with $1.34 billion in the year-ago period. Guidance
Constellation Energy raised its projection for 2024 adjusted earnings to the range of $7.60-$8.40 per share from the previous guidance of $7.23-$8.03. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.43, which is lower than the company’s new guided range.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Constellation Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $7.18 billion. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.5% in the trailing four quarters. Energy Transfer (ET) is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 36 cents per unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $24.64 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 34.5%. Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $802.8 million. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.3% in the trailing four quarters.
