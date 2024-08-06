We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sabra (SBRA) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Sabra Healthcare (SBRA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $171.51 million, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sabra metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest and other income' should arrive at $8.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' at $68.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental and related revenues' to reach $94.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $43.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sabra here>>>
Over the past month, Sabra shares have recorded returns of +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SBRA will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>